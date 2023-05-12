India Political Updates: Shinde-Fadnavis govt got temporary lease of life, says Uddhav after SC verdict

  • updated: May 12 2023, 09:57 ist
Track latest political updates from India, right here with DH.
  • 09:57

    We still have the doors open for approaching Supreme Court: Uddhav Thackeray

  • 09:56

    The Supreme Court has given its verdict let's now go before people's court and face elections: Uddhav Thackeray

  • 09:56

    Balasaheb Thackeray founded Shiv Sena for welfare of Marathi manoos and protection of Hindus, the same Shiv Sena was being targetted by gaddars in name of Hindutva and this has been proven after Supreme Court verdict: Uddhav Thackeray

  • 09:55

    It was not the fight for Shiv Sena but to save democracy in the country: Uddhav Thackeray

  • 09:54

    The government in place in Maharashtra is completely illegal: Uddhav Thackeray

  • 09:46

    Shinde-Fadnavis govt got temporary lease of life, says Uddhav after SC verdict

  • 09:35

    Special PMLA court allowed Uddhav faction leader and MP Sanjay Raut to renew diplomatic passport. Sanjay Raut had filed an application in the special PMLA court demanding the renewal of his diplomatic passport, which was accepted by the court.

    (With ANI inputs)

  • 09:33

    State govt must take action to address corruption and youth issues: Sachin Pilot

  • 08:45

    West Bengal CM proposes 'diploma doctors' for primary healthcare centres to address 'shortfall'

    Kolkata: Please find out whether we can start a diploma course for doctors, just like we have for engineers. Several boys and girls will get the opportunity to enroll for the medical course: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at a review meeting of 'Utkarsh Bangla' (ANI)

  • 08:42

    I am ready to get hanged if the govt believes that I am guilty, says Former MP Anand Mohan Singh

  • 08:33

    Union minister GS Sekhawat on CM Gehlot's allegations over 2020 crisis on his govt

  • 07:53

    Conspiracy by ED, BJP to include my name in excise scam: Bhupesh Baghel

  • 07:52

    Union Minister GS Sekhawat slams Ashok Gehlot over 2020 crisis on his govt