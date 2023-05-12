India Political Updates: Shinde-Fadnavis govt got temporary lease of life, says Uddhav after SC verdict
India Political Updates: Shinde-Fadnavis govt got temporary lease of life, says Uddhav after SC verdict
updated: May 12 2023, 09:57 ist
Track latest political updates from India, right here with DH.
09:57
We still have the doors open for approaching Supreme Court: Uddhav Thackeray
09:56
The Supreme Court has given its verdict let's now go before people's court and face elections: Uddhav Thackeray
09:56
Balasaheb Thackeray founded Shiv Sena for welfare of Marathi manoos and protection of Hindus, the same Shiv Sena was being targetted by gaddars in name of Hindutva and this has been proven after Supreme Court verdict: Uddhav Thackeray
09:55
It was not the fight for Shiv Sena but to save democracy in the country: Uddhav Thackeray
09:54
The government in place in Maharashtra is completely illegal: Uddhav Thackeray
09:46
Shinde-Fadnavis govt got temporary lease of life, says Uddhav after SC verdict
09:35
Special PMLA court allowed Uddhav faction leader and MP Sanjay Raut to renew diplomatic passport. Sanjay Raut had filed an application in the special PMLA court demanding the renewal of his diplomatic passport, which was accepted by the court.
(With ANI inputs)
09:33
State govt must take action to address corruption and youth issues: Sachin Pilot
#WATCH | Rajasthan: "It is May & very hot summer but still people are coming out on the street because the issues I have raised are relevant. Issues of corruption & problems of related to the future of our youths, affect us. We hope our state govt take cognisance of the issues I… pic.twitter.com/cEo2K0ka0x
West Bengal CM proposes 'diploma doctors' for primary healthcare centres to address 'shortfall'
Kolkata: Please find out whether we can start a diploma course for doctors, just like we have for engineers. Several boys and girls will get the opportunity to enroll for the medical course: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at a review meeting of 'Utkarsh Bangla' (ANI)
08:42
I am ready to get hanged if the govt believes that I am guilty, says Former MP Anand Mohan Singh
#WATCH | Bihar: "This country is nobody’s property. Everybody has irrigated it with blood. I believe in law & Constitution and served a jail term of more than 15 years without any complaint... I am ready to get hanged if the govt believes that I am guilty," says Former MP Anand… pic.twitter.com/KGtQ4algSx
Union minister GS Sekhawat on CM Gehlot's allegations over 2020 crisis on his govt
#WATCH | Rajasthan: After hearing his (CM Ashok Gehlot's) views on Sachin Pilot who brought the Congress to pinnacle of power from the periphery, there's no doubt that he (CM Gehlot) must be having such views about me and Union HM Amit Shah...: Union minister GS Sekhawat on CM… pic.twitter.com/Jxiq5Zpqto
Conspiracy by ED, BJP to include my name in excise scam: Bhupesh Baghel
#WATCH | "The way false cases are being fabricated and attempts are made to include my name in the alleged excise scam case show that ED is working as an agent of BJP. This is a conspiracy by BJP and ED...": Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on alleged excise scam in the state… pic.twitter.com/NFhzRNkmTc
Union Minister GS Sekhawat slams Ashok Gehlot over 2020 crisis on his govt
#WATCH | Rajasthan: After hearing his (CM Ashok Gehlot's) views on Sachin Pilot who brought the Congress to pinnacle of power from the periphery, there's no doubt that he (CM Gehlot) must be having such views about me and Union HM Amit Shah...: Union minister GS Sekhawat on CM… pic.twitter.com/Jxiq5Zpqto
