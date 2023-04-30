India Political Updates: FIR filed against Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat over 'Ravana' remarks against Gehlot
updated: Apr 30 2023, 07:52 ist
06:41
MVA claims victory in APMC polls
MaharashtraNCP president Jayant Patil has claimed the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi won a maximum number of Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMC) in recently-held polls, results of which were declared on Saturday. Patil said the MVA- comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party- swept his home turf in Sangli by winning all 18 seats. A total of 148 APMC seats went to polls. In Baramati APMC, NCP won all 18 seats, Ajit Pawar, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly said
Rajasthan: FIR filed against Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat over 'Ravana' remarks against Gehlot
An FIR was registered against Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh on Saturday over his alleged remarks against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at a rally two days ago, police sources said.
The FIR was registered on a complaint filed by Congress leader and former MLA Surendra Singh Jadawat.
At theBJP's 'Jan Aakrosh' rally in Chittorgarh on Thursday, Shekhawat had allegedly described Gehlot as the "Ravana of politics in Rajasthan" and asked people to "resolve to establish Ram Rajya in the state".
