India Political Updates Live: Congress leaders pay tributes to former PM Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

Delhi | UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge pay floral tributes to former Prime Minister #IndiraGandhi at Shakti Sthal on her birth anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/onAO1T76Bu
Kamal Nath terms Hindu insult allegations against him 'baseless'
Former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Kamal Nath has said that he is not the kind of person "who wastes his energy on countering baseless allegations".
Nath, who on Friday completed 76 years of age, was responding to BJP's accusations against him of insulting Hindu religion. Nath drew courted controversy after he cut a "temple-shaped cake with the portrait of Lord Hanuman on it" during a ceremony at his home town in Chhindwara on Thursday.
Winter Session of Parliament to begin on December 7
If comes to power, Trinamool will not control Meghalaya from Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee
Trinamool Congress' National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who led a massive rally in western Meghalaya's Tura on Friday, announced that if his party comes to power in the next assembly elections, the new government would not be controlled from Bengal.
Saying that "sons of the Meghalaya's soil" would run the state government after the assembly polls, Banerjee announced that former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma would be the party's chief ministerial face in the upcoming polls.
