India Political Updates: Telangana leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes after 4-day break

Telangana ministers and leaders of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi are protesting what they called an attempt by the BJP to buy TRS MLAs. Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes after a four-day break in Telangana. Follow this and more in DH's political blog.
Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Makhtal in Narayanpet district of Telangana today
Rajnath Singh to attend ‘Shaurya Diwas’ programme organised by the Indian Army in Srinagar today
By-polls: BJP slams Odisha CEO, moves ECI over MCC violation
Opposition BJP on Wednesday came down heavily on Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S K Lohani even as the official claimed that action was taken in the alleged 'cash-for-vote' allegation that emerged during campaigning for the Dhamnagar assembly by-poll.
The Odisha unit of the BJP had earlier alleged that the ruling BJD was using SHGs members to distribute cash among the voters.
A BJP delegation led by Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan met top Election Commission of India (ECI) officials in New Delhi during the day and lodged a formal complaint against the BJD, accusing the ruling party in Odisha of violating the model code of conduct in the run-up to the by-poll. Pradhan, along with the BJP's media co-in-charge Sanjay Mayukh, party spokesperson Sambit Patra and Om Pathak, met poll panel officials and submitted separate memoranda against the BJD government and TRS government, citing instances of violation of the model code of conduct.
TRS stages protest over BJP's 'attempt to buy MLAs'
Telangana ministers and leaders of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) staged protests in different parts of the state on Wednesday night to protest against what they called an attempt by the BJP to buy TRS MLAs.
TRS leaders staged a dharna at Choutuppal near Hyderabad on Vijayawada highway. Ministers Gangula Kamalakar and Indrakaran Reddy participated in the protest.
The protesters raised slogans against BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They alleged that the saffron party was trying to pull down the TRS government by luring its MLAs with offers of money and posts.
Telangana leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes after 4-day break
After a gap of four days, the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Makthal in Narayanpet district of Telangana on Thursday, sources in the Congress party said.
The yatra kicked off at 6.30 am from Makthal with State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy, MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and a number of party leaders joining Gandhi.
This is the second day of the yatra in the state. The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the state via Gudebellur on October 23 morning, after exiting Karnataka from Raichur.