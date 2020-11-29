30K pvt sector vaccinators to administer Covid-19 shots

1 lakh vaccinators plus 30,000 from private sector to administer Covid-19 shots: Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 29 2020, 12:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2020, 15:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

The Centre is preparing a list of vaccinators needed to administer the Covid-19 vaccines, and the number may go up to 1 lakh, according to a Times of India report.

There are 70,000 vaccinators in the public sector, and the private sector is likely to contribute an additional 30,000 once a vaccine against the disease is approved.

DH Deciphers | How effective are Covid-19 vaccines and when will India get them?

According to the report, the Centre aims to vaccinate around 30 crore people on priority in the early months of 2021, with the rest of the population being vaccinated in the following months.

The public sector vaccinators are part of the Universal Immunisation Programme, and a majority of them are expected to be used in the initial waves of vaccination, which will target priority groups such as front line workers.

Read | SII in process to seek emergency use licensure for Covid-19 vaccine in two weeks: Adar Poonawalla

Vaccine major Serum Institute of India (SII) on Saturday said it is in the process of applying for an emergency use licensure for the AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 vaccine candidate in India in the next two weeks. If it gets the regulatory nod, India could have a vaccine as early as December or January.
 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Kulhad tea at stations:National drink goes eco-friendly

Kulhad tea at stations:National drink goes eco-friendly

Pakistan jumbo sets off to Cambodia after Cher campaign

Pakistan jumbo sets off to Cambodia after Cher campaign

Space Odyssey unwritten? Utah monolith disappears

Space Odyssey unwritten? Utah monolith disappears

The fine art of authenticity

The fine art of authenticity

Severe fire danger for Aus as mercury smashes records

Severe fire danger for Aus as mercury smashes records

''Hindu Fevicol' is what makes BJP special'

''Hindu Fevicol' is what makes BJP special'

 