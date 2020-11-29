1 lakh vaccinators plus 30,000 from private sector to administer Covid-19 shots: Report

The Centre is preparing a list of vaccinators needed to administer the Covid-19 vaccines, and the number may go up to 1 lakh, according to a Times of India report.

There are 70,000 vaccinators in the public sector, and the private sector is likely to contribute an additional 30,000 once a vaccine against the disease is approved.

According to the report, the Centre aims to vaccinate around 30 crore people on priority in the early months of 2021, with the rest of the population being vaccinated in the following months.

The public sector vaccinators are part of the Universal Immunisation Programme, and a majority of them are expected to be used in the initial waves of vaccination, which will target priority groups such as front line workers.

Vaccine major Serum Institute of India (SII) on Saturday said it is in the process of applying for an emergency use licensure for the AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 vaccine candidate in India in the next two weeks. If it gets the regulatory nod, India could have a vaccine as early as December or January.

