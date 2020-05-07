114 new coronavirus cases in MP, tally 3,252, eight deaths

With 114 people testing positive since previous night, 47 of them in Bhopal, the number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 3,252 on Thursday, health officials said.

As the virus claimed eight more lives in the state since Wednesday night, the death toll of COVID-19 patients went up to 193, they added.

Two deaths each were reported in Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain and one each in Jabalpur and Khargone.

Of the total deaths due to the pandemic in the state, Indore, the worst-affected district, accounts for 83.

It has 1,699 confirmed cases with 18 new COVID-19 positive persons found since Wednesday night, officials said.

47 new patients were detected in Bhopal, followed by 17 in Ujjain, six in Jabalpur, five each in Morena and Gwalior and one each in Khargone, Dhar, Raisen and Jhabua.

Jhabua recorded its first coronavirus case on Thursday.

The state capital Bhopal now has 652 cases, Ujjain 201, Jabalpur 115, Khargone 80, Dhar 77, Raisen 64, Gwalior 12, Morena 22 and Mandsaur 52.

The number of cases in other districts is: Hoshangabad 36, Burhanpur 38, Barwani 26, Dewas 30, Ratlam 20, Vidisha 13, Agar Malwa 13, Shajapur eight,five each in Chhindwara and Sagar, four each in Sheopur and Neemuch, three each in Alirajpur, Harda,Anuppur, Tikamgarh, Shivpuriand Shahdol, two in Rewa and one each in Ashok Nagar, Betul, Dindori, Panna and Satna.

Overall, COVID-19 cases have been reported from 36 of 52 districts of the state so far.

Apart from Indore (83) and Bhopal (22), 42 COVID-19 patients have died in Ujjain, eight in Khargone, seven each in Khandwa and Dewas, four each in Burhanpur, Mandsaur and Jabalpur, three each inHoshangabad and Raisen and one each in Dhar, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Chhindwara, Satna and Ashok Nagar districts.

The condition of 1,589 patients is stable while that of 239 was serious. 1,231 people have recovered.

The coronavirus figures from MP, thus, are as follows: Total cases 3,252, active cases 1,828, new cases 114, death toll 193, recovered 1,231, total number of tested people is 61,020.