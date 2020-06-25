12 Army personnel test positive for Covid in Nagaland

12 Army personnel test positive for Covid-19 in Nagaland

PTI
PTI, Kohima,
  • Jun 25 2020, 10:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 10:28 ist
Representative image/iStock Photo

 Twelve Army personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 in Nagaland's Kohima district, officials said on Thursday.

Health and Family Welfare Department officials said 12 Army personnel of Jakhama army camp quarantine centre tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

A group of army personnel had returned to Jakhama garrison from different parts of the country last week and were put under strict quarantine as per the military SOP rules within the camp jurisdiction, officials said.

Twelve Covid-19 positive cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the total infections in Jakhama Army camp to 15, they said. Earlier a Covid-19 case was detected in the camp on June 19 and two cases on June 23.

All the 15 Army personnel are admitted to the Jakhama Army Hospital and all are asymptomatic, sources said.

The state Health department and the Army have started contact tracing of persons who came in contact with the positive patients from their place of origin and back to camp.

All the 15 positive cases of Army personnel are included in Nagaland's Covid tally of 347 cases, the official added.

Nagaland
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Indian Army

