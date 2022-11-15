12 feared trapped as stone quarry collapses in Mizoram

12 feared trapped as stone quarry collapses in Mizoram

The incident occurred at around 3 pm when labourers of ABCI Infrastructure private limited were working in the quarry at Maudarh village

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 15 2022, 07:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2022, 07:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least 12 people are feared trapped after a stone quarry collapsed in south Mizoram's Hnahthial district, about 160 km from Aizawl, on Monday, a senior police officer said.

The incident occurred at around 3 pm when labourers of ABCI Infrastructure private limited were working in the quarry at Maudarh village, Hnahthial, Superintendent of Police (SP), Vineet Kumar said.

He said that 13 people were working at the place when it caved in.

While one worker managed to escape from the spot the remaining 12 failed to do so and were trapped under the debris, the SP told PTI.

Rescue operation is in progress and and no person has been rescued from the debris till 7:30 pm, Kumar said.

Hnahthial district officials and a medical team also rushed to the spot soon after the incident.

People familiar with the incident said that loose soil caved in from the above while the labourers were breaking and collecting the stones at the quarry.

Volunteers of Young Mizo Association (YMA) from nearby villages also rushed to the spot for the rescue operation, they said.

Maudarh is a small hamlet located about 23 km away from Hnahthial town.

The company which is currently constructing a highway between Hnahthial and Dawn village, collects stones or boulders from the quarry. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mizoram
India News

What's Brewing

Aamir Khan decides to take break from acting

Aamir Khan decides to take break from acting

1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K

1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K

DH Toon: Saffron paint for Karnataka school classrooms

DH Toon: Saffron paint for Karnataka school classrooms

Speak Out: November 15, 2022

Speak Out: November 15, 2022

Computer graveyards and museums

Computer graveyards and museums

Moon launch looms as NASA reviews hurricane damage

Moon launch looms as NASA reviews hurricane damage

Earliest proof shows our ancestors liked well-done fish

Earliest proof shows our ancestors liked well-done fish

Cockroach found in 'daal' served to AIIMS patient

Cockroach found in 'daal' served to AIIMS patient

Afghan leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law

Afghan leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law

Soon, you may link WhatsApp account to two phones

Soon, you may link WhatsApp account to two phones

 