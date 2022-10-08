12 killed as bus catches fire after ramming tanker in Nashik

12 killed as bus catches fire in Nashik

CM Shinde announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for families of the victims

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 08 2022, 06:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 18:33 ist
Police personnel examine the charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik. Credit: PTI Photo

At least 12 persons died while 33 other passengers were injured when a private inter-city bus caught fire after ramming a tanker in the outskirts of Nashik city on Saturday.

The accident took place between 5 to 5.15 am off Nandur Naka.

The sleeper coach bus originated from Yavatmal and headed for Mumbai, reports said.

The Maharashtra government has ordered a probe into the incident.

Videos of the bus turning into a huge fireball has gone viral on social media platforms.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to District Collector Gangatharan T and Police Commisioner Jayant Naiknavare to review the situation.

"We have registered a case and the exact cause of the fire is being ascertained," Deputy Commissioner of Police Amol Tambe said.

"Anguished by the bus tragedy in Nashik. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Shinde and Nashik Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse visited the spot for an first have assessment of the situation.

Shinde announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

