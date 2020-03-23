12 persons including foreigners, hiding in mosque, apprehended in Patna

Twelve persons, including ten foreigners and two guides, were apprehended from a mosque in Patna who had been staying at the religious site without informing the authority concerned.

The foreign nationals had arrived from Kazakhstan. They were detained by the police after some locals in the Kurji area of the state capital complained about their unauthorised stay in the masjid.

“After verifying their papers, they will be sent for medical test,” the police source said here on Monday.

Tejashwi donates salary

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Monday announced to donate his March salary in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The RJD leader also made a request to Nitish Kumar that the Bihar Government, if required, could use his official residence as an isolation ward for those suspected to be afflicted with coronavirus.

“In this hour of crisis, we are fully with the Government. I hope each and every citizen will discharge his duty with responsibility. We will fight COVID-19 unitedly and defeat it,” said Tejashwi, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.