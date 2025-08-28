Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Mahindra Aerostructures secures Airbus H125 helicopter fuselage manufacturing contract

This contract is an addition to the already awarded contract to build the fuselage for another prestigious helicopter H130, which was announced earlier in 2025 and is progressing very well.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 17:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 17:51 IST
India NewsBusiness News

Follow us on :

Follow Us