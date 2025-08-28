<p>Mumbai: Marking another major milestone for the ambitious ‘Make in India’ vision, Mahindra Aerostructures Pvt Ltd, a part of the Mahindra Group, has been awarded a prestigious contract by Airbus Helicopters to manufacture and assemble the main fuselage of its H125 light single-engine helicopter.</p><p>This contract is an addition to the already awarded contract to build the fuselage for another prestigious helicopter H130, which was announced earlier in 2025 and is progressing very well.</p>.Mahindra eyes to export electric vehicles to UK.<p>The contract was announced in the presence of Wouter van Wersch, Executive Vice President International, Airbus, Jürgen Westermeier, President and Managing Director of Airbus in India and South Asia, and Arvind Mehra, Managing Director and CEO of MASPL, according to a press statement issued in Mumbai. </p><p>According to the contract, Mahindra Aerostructures will manufacture H125 main fuselage at its Bangaluru facility which is being expanded to accommodate this new awarded programme. Industrialisation of this significantly important contract will begin immediately, and the first fuselage delivery is targeted for 2027.</p><p>This contract further fortifies Airbus’ association with Mahindra Aerostructures, who are already supplying a variety of components, sub-assemblies and complex aerostructures to Airbus for other global programmes.</p><p>“This new contract with Mahindra Aerostructures is a testament to the strong capabilities of our partners in India and our shared vision for the country's aerospace sector," said Westermeier. </p><p>“This significant H125 work package, along with our existing H130 partnership and the under-construction H125 FAL, demonstrates our confidence in India as a critical hub for global aerospace manufacturing. We are not just building helicopters in India; we are building an entire ecosystem,” he added.</p><p>“We are delighted to partner with Airbus on its ‘Make in India’ plans. This contract strengthens our long- term partnership and reflects Mahindra Group and Airbus’ role in building India’s aerospace ecosystem. At Mahindra, we are committed to supporting the Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and look forward to deepening our collaboration with Airbus,” said Dr Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group.</p>