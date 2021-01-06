13 more positive for UK coronavirus strain; tally at 71

13 more in India infected with UK coronavirus strain; tally at 71

Thirteen more people tested positive for the new UK coronavirus strain on Wednesday taking the total number of cases infected with the new virus variant to 71.

"The total number of cases infected with the new strain of the novel coronavirus first reported in the UK now stands at 71," the Union Health Ministry said.

All these persons have been kept in single room isolation in designated Health Care facilities by respective state governments.

Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts, and others. Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on, the ministry said.

The situation is under careful watch and regular advice is being provided to the States for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing, and dispatch of samples to INSACOG labs.

The new UK variant has already been reported by several countries including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon, and Singapore.

 

