14-yr-old girl raped by lift engineer in Gurugram

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Haryana,
  • Sep 26 2019, 11:07am ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2019, 11:07am ist

A lift engineer arrested for allegedly raping a 14-yr-old girl in Gurugram DLF-Phase II. "Complaint registered by girl's mother. He had lured the girl to building's terrace. He has been identified as Arun Sharma, resident of Sonipat," DCP (crime) Rajiv Deshwal said.

More to follow...

