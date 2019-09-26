14-yr-old girl raped by lift engineer in Gurugram

A lift engineer arrested for allegedly raping a 14-yr-old girl in Gurugram DLF-Phase II. "Complaint registered by girl's mother. He had lured the girl to building's terrace. He has been identified as Arun Sharma, resident of Sonipat," DCP (crime) Rajiv Deshwal said.

Haryana: A lift engineer arrested for allegedly raping a 14-yr-old girl in Gurugram DLF-Phase II. DCP (crime) Rajiv Deshwal (in pic) says "Complaint registered by girl's mother.He had lured the girl to building's terrace.He has been identified as Arun Sharma, resident of Sonipat" pic.twitter.com/1Bd5XjGZS9 — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2019

More to follow...