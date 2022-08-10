16,047 new Covid-19 cases in India, up 25.8% since a day ago

India on Wednesday reported a 25.8 per cent surge in daily Covid-19 cases with 16,047 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The nation reported 12,751 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.
The active cases now stand at 1,28,261, while the daily positivity rate is at 4.94 per cent.
More to follow...
