16,047 new Covid-19 cases in India, up 25.8% since a day ago

16,047 new Covid cases in India, daily tally up 25.8%

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 10 2022, 09:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2022, 09:23 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

India on Wednesday reported a 25.8 per cent surge in daily Covid-19 cases with 16,047 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The nation reported 12,751 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. 

The active cases now stand at 1,28,261, while the daily positivity rate is at 4.94 per cent. 

More to follow...

