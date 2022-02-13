17th Mumbai International Film Festival to be held from 29 May-4 June

17th MIFF to be held from 29 May-4 June

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 13 2022, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2022, 15:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Much awaited by film makers and cineastes in India and abroad, the 17th edition of Mumbai International Film Festival for Documentary, Short Fiction and Animation films (MIFF-2022) will be held from 29 May to 4 June, 2022 at the Films Division complex, Mumbai. 

Online entry is open from 15 February 2022 to 15 March 2022 for entering in different categories. 

Films completed between 1st September, 2019 and 31st December, 2021 are eligible for entry in MIFF-2022. 

The Best Documentary of the Festival will receive a Golden Conch and Rs 10 lakhs cash award. 

The winning films in different categories will receive handsome cash awards, Silver Conches, Trophies and Certificates. 

As India is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the current edition has instituted a special award for Best Short Film on the theme, India@75.  

The festival will also honour a veteran personality from the Indian non-feature film fraternity with the prestigious V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award carrying a cash component of Rs 10 lakhs, a trophy and citation.

The oldest and largest festival for non-feature films in South Asia, MIFF, organized by Films Division, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and supported by Government of Maharashtra, attracts film makers from all over the world. Apart from competition and non-competition sections, interactive sessions like workshops, master classes, open forum and B2B sessions are  major highlights of the festival.

The response to the 16th edition of biennial MIFF held in 2020 was overwhelming, signifying a vibrant documentary culture in India and the world. The 16th MIFF received a record 871 entries from India and abroad and was attended by a number of prominent documentary, animation  and short film makers from India and other parts of the world. The grand jury comprised of eminent film personalities from France, Japan, Singapore, Canada, Bulgaria and India.

Mumbai
Maharashtra
films
Cinema

