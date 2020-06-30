18,522 new cases take India's Covid tally over 5.6 lakh

18,522 fresh cases take India's Covid-19 tally to over 5.6 lakh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 30 2020, 10:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2020, 11:05 ist
Hindu devotees wearing facemasks arrive at Har Ki Pauri ghat on the banks of the river Ganges, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus at Haridwar in Uttarakhand state. Credit/AFP Photo

 With 18,522 people testing positive for Covid-19 in a single day, India's case count reached 5,66,840 on Tuesday while the death toll rose to 16,893 with 418 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

The number of active cases stands at 2,15,125, while 3,34,821 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, according to the updated data at 8 am. "Thus, around 59.07 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

Of the 418 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 181 are from Maharashtra; 62 from Tamil Nadu; 57 from Delhi; 19 each from Gujarat and Karnataka; 14 from West Bengal; 12 from Uttar Pradesh; 11 from Andhra Pradesh; nine from Haryana; seven from Madhya Pradesh; six each from Rajasthan and Telangana; five from Punjab; three from Jharkhand; two each from Bihar and Odisha and one each from Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

What's Brewing

Wary hedge fund managers aren’t buying rally in stocks

Wary hedge fund managers aren’t buying rally in stocks

China shipments at India ports show standoff casualties

China shipments at India ports show standoff casualties

Covid-19 puts millions at risk of child marriage: UN

Covid-19 puts millions at risk of child marriage: UN

The Lehman Brothers: From the heights to the crash

The Lehman Brothers: From the heights to the crash

 