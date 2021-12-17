1971 war: Congress, BJP spar over Indira omission

The BJP and the Congress indulged in a war of words on Thursday after the Modi government celebrated the ‘Vijay Diwas’ without recalling the role of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi in India’s victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war.

The Congress slammed the BJP and called it “misogynist” for the omission, but the government argued that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid homage to soldiers, who had made the supreme sacrifice in the war, and it was not necessary to “talk about politicians” at all events.

The war resulted in the defeat and surrender of the Pakistan Army in Dhaka on December 16, 1971, and the creation of Bangladesh as a new nation.

Leading the nation in celebrating the 50th anniversary of India’s victory against Pakistan, Modi recalled the valour and sacrifice of liberation warriors and brave women of Bangladesh and the bravehearts of the armed forces of India in the war.

He, however, did not refer to Indira; neither did Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

“Our first and only woman prime minister, Indira Gandhi is being left out of the misogynist BJP government’s Vijay Diwas celebrations. This, on the 50th anniversary of the day that she led India to victory and liberated Bangladesh,” tweeted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, general secretary of the Congress.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also attacked the government, saying the name of the woman, who had taken 32 bullets for the nation, had not been mentioned once during the celebrations.

The BJP replied by calling Rahul an “immature part-time politician”.

“The Prime Minister talked about the martyred soldiers in the 1971 war. Is it necessary to talk about politicians at all events,” asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. He also said that the Congress leaders were not aware of the history of India.

When the Prime Minister had visited Dhaka on March 26 and 27 this year, he had referred to Indira Gandhi’s role as India’s PM in the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971.

