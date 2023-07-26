Delhi court summons Jagdish Tytler over anti-Sikh riots

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court summons Jagdish Tytler on August 5

The CBI had on May 20 filed a charge sheet against Tytler in the case.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 26 2023, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 16:55 ist
Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. Credit: PTI File Photo

A Delhi court on Wednesday summoned Congress leader Jagdish Tytler on August 5 in connection with the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand passed the order after taking cognisance of a charge sheet in the case.

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was set ablaze in the Pul Bangash area here on November 1, 1984, a day after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

In its charge sheet filed before the court, the CBI said Tytler "incited, instigated and provoked" the mob that had assembled at Pul Bangash Gurdwara in Azad Market on November 1, 1984, that resulted in the burning down of the gurdwara and killing of three Sikhs -- Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Guru Charan Singh.

The agency has invoked charges under Sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, against Tytler, the CBI said.

India News
Jagdish Tytler
Anti-Sikh riots

