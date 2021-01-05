2 Afghan men held for smuggling 60kg saffron into India

2 Afghan men held for smuggling 60kg saffron into India

The accused, who are brothers, were intercepted after their arrival from Afghanistan's Herat on Sunday, it said

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 05 2021, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2021, 15:52 ist
Representative image: iStock photo

Two Afghan men have been arrested at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here for smuggling 60 kg saffron into the country, as per an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The accused, who are brothers, were intercepted after their arrival from Afghanistan's Herat on Sunday, it said.

A case has been registered against them for smuggling in the saffron worth around Rs 15 lakh, the statement issued by the Customs department said.

During investigation, both the passengers also admitted to smuggling in saffron and other commercial items valued at Rs 30.25 lakh during their past visits to India, it said, adding that the duo was arrested. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
saffron
Afghanistan
Indira Gandhi International Airport
Delhi
Smuggling
Customs department

What's Brewing

Are you excited about these upcoming Deepika movies?

Are you excited about these upcoming Deepika movies?

The Lead: How 2020 changed the way films are reviewed

The Lead: How 2020 changed the way films are reviewed

Can 4 seconds of exercise make a difference?

Can 4 seconds of exercise make a difference?

DH Toon | Vaccine risk factor: Political side effects

DH Toon | Vaccine risk factor: Political side effects

2020 was 8th warmest year since 1901: IMD

2020 was 8th warmest year since 1901: IMD

 