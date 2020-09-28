2 booked for posting 'objectionable' photo of Modi, Shah on Facebook

Two men were booked here for posting an "objectionable" photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Facebook, police said on Monday.

Acting on a complaint lodged by a lawyer, Kavi Nagar Police registered a case against the duo under Section 501 of the IPC (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) and Section 67 of the IT Act (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form).

A complaint was filed by advocate Akash Vashishtha against Zakir Husain Aalam and Sadir Ali Khan, superintendent of police (city) Abhishek Verma told PTI.

They are absconding but will be arrested soon, Verma added.