2 killed, 10 injured in clash between two families in Odisha's Puri

Two persons were killed and ten others injured in a clash between two families at a village in Odisha's Puri district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at Dimirisena village in the Brahmagiri police station area, following a verbal duel between two families over the laying of a water pipeline in the locality, they said.

Members of both the families attacked each other with sharp weapons, including axe, leading to the death of two men, said KC Mund, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Puri Sadar.

Around ten people were also injured in the violent clash. Six of them sustained serious injuries and have been shifted to a hospital, he said.

"On being informed, a police team rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. The bodies of the deceased, identified as Kalia Bhoi and Surendra Bhoi, have been sent for post-mortem," the officer said.

Villagers said there was an old dispute between the two families over land.

An investigation into the incident is underway, while the adequate force has been deployed in the area to prevent any further flare-up, police said.