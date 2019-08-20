2 trains to be handed over to pvt players to operate

The Indian Railways has decided to hand over two trains - Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Tejas Express and the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express - to IRCTC, to operate on a trial basis.

This was railways 100 days proposal to handover certain trains to private players for operation. The railways selected IRCTC as a private partner to run the train in the first phase, said a senior official here.

As per the plan, the IRCTC will run the train for three years on a pilot basis and fares will be

flexible.

The fares will be decided by IRCTC and no concessions, privileges or duty passes will be allowed on these trains. The services of these two trains will be at par with Shatabdi Express trains and will be given a similar priority. The fares are likely to include food charges as well.

The railways also said onboard ticket checking will not be done by the railway staff on IRCTC trains.

However, it said the trains will be uniquely numbered and operated by the railways' operating staff - loco, pilots, guards and station masters, said the official.