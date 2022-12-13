2001 attack anniversary: Ready to guard new Parliament if directed, say CRPF heroes

It has been a ritual for CRPF sub-inspectors D Santosh Kumar and Shyambir Singh to pay tributes to their fallen comrades on December 13 every year but a gush of adrenaline and emotions runs through them as they remember the 2001 terrorist attack on the Parliament.

Both Kumar and Singh, decorated with the third highest peacetime gallantry medal 'Shaurya Chakra' for thwarting the attack, say given a chance they will "love to come back" for security of the new Parliament building.

It is expected that the Budget session of the Parliament, which usually begins during the last week of January, will be held in the new building, adjacent to the old structure.

"CRPF is a large force that is deployed all across the country and a soldier has no say in his transfer or posting. Post 2001, I have been posted to various places and I have loved all my stints.

"But, yes, directed to guard the new Parliament complex at any point of time in my life, I will feel very fortunate and proud," Singh told PTI when asked if he would like to serve another stint in the Parliament security grid.

The 53-year-old sub-inspector (SI) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was in Delhi for the tribute service held in the Parliament House every year on December 13 to pay respect to those security personnel who laid down their lives while guarding the complex from a 'fidayeen' attack.

Singh, who joined the CRPF in April 1990, is currently posted in the anti-Naxal operations theatre of Jharkhand.

His younger buddy of that day, 41-year-old SI D Santosh Kumar, has the similar feelings.

"That day in 2001, I was fortunate as I got some time to take position against the terrorists and after firing few initial rounds, the adrenaline gushed and the rest is history.

"Given a chance to guard the Parliament again in the new building will no doubt be an honour," Kumar said.

After his stint with the special duty group of the CRPF that guarded the Parliament, Kumar has served in different combat theatres where his force is deployed, including in Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

"I am currently posted in the anti-Naxal operations grid of Chhattisgarh in Sukma district. Our job is transferable and a posting is solely the prerogative of the organisation. But I will be as excited to work to secure the Parliament again as any of my other colleagues," he said.

Kumar, who hails from Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh and has two school-going children, says the Indian security forces are too much capable now and what happened in 2001 can never be repeated and "god forbid if anyone casts their evil eye, they will be rendered unsuccessful as the last time".

Both the bravehearts of the country's largest paramilitary force say whenever they are asked to give a 'pep talk' to their younger colleagues or asked to talk about the gallantry they displayed in 2001, they have very specific points to make including the most vital aspect "to keep their minds and hearts ready and prepared for any challenge".

Five Delhi Police personnel, a woman CRPF constable, two Parliament watch and ward staff and a gardener were killed in the 2001 terrorist attack. A journalist who was injured died later. All five terrorists were shot dead.

The present Parliament House is a colonial-era building designed by British architects Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker and it took six years (1921-1927) to construct.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in October, 2020. Tata Projects Ltd is constructing the building.

The new building will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.