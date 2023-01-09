260 trains cancelled as fog derails services

Indian Railways cancelled over 260 trains on Monday due to bad weather conditions.

"A total of 267 trains, including 82 express trains, 140 passenger trains and 40 sub-urban trains, were cancelled," a railways official said.

On Sunday, around 335 trains were delayed, 88 cancelled, 31 diverted and 33 short terminated due to foggy weather.

The services were affected as visibility was reduced considerably on Monday morning due to a dense layer of fog that extended from Punjab and adjoining Rajasthan to Bihar through Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Low visibility has led to slow movement of trains in several parts of North India also, the railways said. Several long running trains reaching Delhi and surrounding states running two hours to five hours late.