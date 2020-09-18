2,795 kg cannabis seized in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar; 17 arrested: NCB

2,795 kg cannabis seized in UP, Bihar; 17 arrested: NCB

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 18 2020, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 16:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters.

About 2,800 kg of cannabis has been seized and 17 persons arrested as part of separate operations being conducted against the trafficking of the drugs in the country, the NCB said on Friday.

The operations were conducted over the last one week and seizures of the narcotics (cannabis) was made in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, it said.

"An intensive operation was conducted to check cannabis’ trafficking and a total of 2,795 kg of the drug was seized," Narcotics Control Bureau's Deputy Director (operations) K P S Malhotra said.

"Seventeen persons involved in the network have been arrested, which includes source, receivers and traffickers," he added.

The NCB is the federal anti-narcotics agency.

Cannabis
NCB
Narcotics
Drugs
Uttar Pradesh
Bihar

