3 Amarnath pilgrims injured in accident in Banihal

3 Amarnath pilgrims injured in accident on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Banihal

They were to visit the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas on July 3

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 01 2022, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2022, 16:13 ist
Hindu devotees make their way on foot, riding horses and carried by porters along a mountain path during their pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath, near Baltal on June 30, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

Three pilgrims to the Amarnath cave shrine were injured when their vehicle skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and turned turtle in Ramban district on Friday morning, officials said.

The tempo-traveller, which was carrying pilgrims to Kashmir from Jammu, met with the accident near the Sherbibi area in Banihal, they said.

Kundan Kumar (59) from Uttar Pradesh, Vivek (10) and Anita Gupta (49) from Chhattisgarh were undergoing treatment in Banihal hospital, the officials said.

They were to visit the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas on July 3. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

amarnath yatra
India News
Jammu and Kashmir

What's Brewing

Activists glue themselves to a Van Gogh frame in London

Activists glue themselves to a Van Gogh frame in London

86% complain their cities get waterlogged: Survey

86% complain their cities get waterlogged: Survey

DH Toon: Maharashtra crisis makes 'morality-mukt' India

DH Toon: Maharashtra crisis makes 'morality-mukt' India

Four Holkar architectural gems to explore in Indore

Four Holkar architectural gems to explore in Indore

 