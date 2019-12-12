3 French cyclists cross troubled Guwahati to Myanmar

Three French cyclists, who travelled through the streets of Guwhati on their bicycles on Thursday on way to Shillong amidst the indefinite curfew, said they did not face any problem from the protestors or the police. The three - Cedric, Chummany and Mikael said they are on a cross-continent cycle trip from France to Myanmar.

The three said that they had entered India from Nepal a week ago.

Asked by a PTI correspondent, who met the cyclists in front of the state secretariat, whether they had faced any problem due to the large scale protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill and the indefinite curfew, Cedric said "No problem".

"In some places police stopped us and asked us why we are cycling during protests. When we told them we are on a cycling trip from France to Myanmar, they allowed us to go," he said.

Cedric, who is in his 40s, said "Curfew is not new to us. We have seen such situations (curfew) in France too. We have lot of protests against the government in our country."

Asked whether they are scared, he said "a little". "But local people have helped us a lot by telling us which roads to avoid."

"We cycle during the day and take rest in any lodge or hotel at night," Cedric said.

About the route the cyclists will take, he said they will go to Shillong from Guwahati and then move to Silchar. From Silchar they will cycle to Manipur and then enter Myanmar through Moreh.

They travelled through the arterial Guwahati-Shillong Road to reach the Meghalaya capital which virtually turned into a war zone as protestors vandalised shops and buildings, burnt tyres and clashed with security forces.

An Indian guide is with the three French nationals to help them pass safely through Guwahati.

Thousands of people defied curfew in Guwahati on Thursday and took to the streets, prompting the police to open fire even as protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill intensified in Assam.

Police said they had to open fire in Lalung Gaon area in Guwahati after stones were hurled by protestors. The agitators claimed that at least four persons were injured in the shooting.