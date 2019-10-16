3 militants killed in encounter in J&K

Three terrorists were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said.

The gunbattle erupted between security forces and militants in Indian Kashmir, two police sources said, the first since mobile phone links were restored in the region in an effort to restore normalcy after a prolonged shutdown.

All the three local militants have been neutralised, the officials said, adding the bodies were being identified and would be soon handed over to their families.

Soldiers raided a village in south Kashmir, long a hotbed of separatist revolt, following intelligence reports that militants had taken shelter there, said the sources who declined to be identified.

India on Monday restored some mobile phone services in Kashmir, two months after imposing a communications clampdown.

New Delhi cut off telephone and internet lines in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of revoking the state's special rights on Aug. 5, striking down long-standing constitutional provisions for the Muslim-majority region that is also claimed by neighbouring Pakistan.