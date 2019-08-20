3 NIA officers alleged of bribery in Hafiz Saeed case

The National Investigation Agency removed three officers, including a superintendent of police, for allegedly seeking bribe, to a businessman who was involved in the Pakistan terrorist Hafiz Saeed case, according to reports.

They were accused of demanding Rs 2 crore from a Delhi-based businessman, to conceal his name in the Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) case. The businessman was a part of the terror-funding case involving Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, reportedly.

A search was conducted in his premises, by the NIA, for allegedly handling slush funds sent from Pakistan via Dubai.

The NIA spokesperson said the agency had received a complaint of misconduct against the three officers.

“An enquiry into the allegations is being conducted by a Deputy Inspector General-rank officer. In the meantime, the three officials concerned have been transferred out to ensure a fair probe,” the NIA spokesperson told the Hindustan Times.

According to an India Today report, a Director In General (DIG) officer at the NIA, had removed the officers and will further investigate the allegations.

A top officer told India Today, "NIA takes these allegations very seriously. There is no attempt to brush it under the carpet."

Once the inquiry is complete the DG and MHA will take a call as to action needs to be taken in the matter, sources told India Today TV.

The SP, who was investigating the FIF case, had been involved in the crucial Samjhauta blast and Ajmer Sharif terror cases as well.

The other two who were removed were an Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a fingerprint expert. They have been sent back to BSF and NCRB respectively.