32 railways officers given premature retirement

Indian Railways has prematurely retired 32 of its senior officers above the age of 50 years in public interest on grounds of inefficiency, doubtful integrity and conduct unbecoming.

During its performance appraisal, around 1780 employees of different grades have identified and in which 32 have been asked to quit the services. These were gazetted officers belong different services include the Railway Administrative Services, Personnel Service, Traffic Services, Account Service, Mechanical Services.

The process of the performance review of non-gazetted employees is under progress, said a statement from Railway Board.

The government has started doing the periodic review of its employees who have attained 50 years. Earlier Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has asked all zones to identify inefficient employees, who can be sacked.

Last the Railway Board compulsory retired 4 officers in 2016-17 on the grounds of their poor performance.