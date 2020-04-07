36 booked in Madhya Pradesh for failing to inform authorities about participation in Nizamuddin congregation

MP:36 booked for not informing Nizamuddin participation

  Apr 07 2020
Cases have been lodged against 36 persons in Chitrakoot range for negligence after they failed to inform authorities about their participation in a congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, police said.

The 36 people have been quarantined.

DIG, Chitrakoot range, Deepak Kumar said, "FIR has been lodged against 36 persons in Chitrakoot range and they were put in quarantine. All of them attended a religious congregation in Nizammudin, Delhi and had not informed administration due to which they have been booked for negligence".

Of the 36, maximum 32 are from Banda, 2 in Hamirpur and one each in Mahoba and Chitrakoot, he said.

So far, more than 400 COVID-19 cases and about 15 deaths in the country have been found to be linked to the religious congregation held at the Nizamuddin headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat last month.

At least 9,000 people participated in the religious congregation in Nizamuddin last month, after which many of the attendees travelled to various parts of the country.

