37,875 new Covid-19 cases, 369 deaths in India

India logged 37,875 fresh cases of coronavirus infection taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,30,96,718, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The active cases have declined to 3,91,256 comprising 1.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.48 per cent, the ministry said.

The death toll has climbed to 4,41,411with 369 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 2.16 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last nine days while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.49 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 75 days, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,22,64,051.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 70.75 crore according to the ministry.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.