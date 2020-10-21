40 policemen killed in militancy related incidents in J&K this year

Six thousand policemen have been killed while fighting insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir since 1989 which includes 40 this year.

“40 policemen have been killed this year in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir,” J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh said while speaking at the police commemoration day at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

He said so far 6,000 policemen have been killed while performing their duties in J&K in the past three decades. “J&K police are committed to bring peace in the Union Territory. We offer supreme sacrifices to prevent anti-peace elements from fomenting trouble,” Singh said.

Policemen, most of them locals, have become the vulnerable targets as violence escalates in the region. On October 19, militants shot dead inspector Mohammad Ashraf in Kenalwan area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district while he was returning home after offering prayers.

Although not on the same scale as in the 1990s or early 2000s, militancy-related incidents have been increasing after 2015.

The police chief said that it was because of the professionalism and commitment of the force that Prime Minister Narendera Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers now praise the role of J&K police on every occasion.