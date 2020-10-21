40 J&K cops died in militancy-related incidents in 2020

40 policemen killed in militancy related incidents in J&K this year

Six thousand policemen have been killed while fighting insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir since 1989

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Oct 21 2020, 13:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 13:48 ist
An Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel carries a wreath during a wreath laying ceremony for a slain Assistant Subinspector, who died during an attack by suspected militants in Chadoora area of Budgam district, at the CRPF headquarters in Srinagar on September 24, 2020. Credit: AFP

Six thousand policemen have been killed while fighting insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir since 1989 which includes 40 this year.

“40 policemen have been killed this year in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir,” J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh said while speaking at the police commemoration day at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

He said so far 6,000 policemen have been killed while performing their duties in J&K in the past three decades. “J&K police are committed to bring peace in the Union Territory. We offer supreme sacrifices to prevent anti-peace elements from fomenting trouble,” Singh said.

Policemen, most of them locals, have become the vulnerable targets as violence escalates in the region. On October 19, militants shot dead inspector Mohammad Ashraf in Kenalwan area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district while he was returning home after offering prayers.

Although not on the same scale as in the 1990s or early 2000s, militancy-related incidents have been increasing after 2015.

The police chief said that it was because of the professionalism and commitment of the force that Prime Minister Narendera Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers now praise the role of J&K police on every occasion.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
Militancy

What's Brewing

Pioneering first woman IAF officer passes away

Pioneering first woman IAF officer passes away

How forecasters predict events such as election results

How forecasters predict events such as election results

NASA spacecraft 'kisses' asteroid Bennu

NASA spacecraft 'kisses' asteroid Bennu

Google up against laws that thwarted Microsoft

Google up against laws that thwarted Microsoft

IPL 2020 | KKR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | KKR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

DH Toon | PM's address: 'Heard immunity is different!'

DH Toon | PM's address: 'Heard immunity is different!'

Cycles can be mounted on cars, but no jutting out

Cycles can be mounted on cars, but no jutting out

Baby born on Maine island for 1st time in over 90 years

Baby born on Maine island for 1st time in over 90 years

 