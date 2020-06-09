470 new COVID-19 cases take Gujarat tally to 21,044

470 new COVID-19 cases take Gujarat tally to 21,044; 33 die

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Jun 09 2020, 20:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 20:38 ist
PTI/File photo

Gujarat reported 470 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 21,044 on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 1,313, the state health department said.

With 33 more COVID-19 patients dying, the toll in the state rose to 1,313, it said.

The state also reported recovery of 409 more patients, taking the number of discharged people to 14,373, the department said.

Gujarat now has 5,358 active cases, out of which 64 patients are on ventilator, the department said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 21,044, new cases 470, deaths 1,313, discharged 14,373, active cases 5,358, people tested so far 2,61,587.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Gujarat
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Why economic nationalism is a wrong turn for India

Why economic nationalism is a wrong turn for India

 