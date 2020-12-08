5-member Opposition delegation to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on farm laws on Wednesday

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is leading a delegation of opposition leaders to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday to flag concerns over the farm sector reforms and the ongoing agitation of farmers.

Besides Pawar, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI General Secretary D Raja and a representative of the DMK, will also be present at the meeting.

Pawar, who met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday, was dismissive about the BJP's allegations of pursuing private sector participation in the agriculture sector as Agriculture Minister and opposing the same when out of power.

Pawar said indeed as Agriculture Minister he had written the letter to chief ministers seeking reforms in the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act in 2010, but the new farm laws passed by the Modi government make no mention of it.

“These three Acts do not even mention APMC,” Pawar said.

BJP leaders had targeted Pawar and other opposition parties of “duplicity”, accusing them of batting for farm sector reforms when in power and opposing them when introduced by the Modi government.

“They are just trying to divert attention. There is no need to give any importance to their allegations,” the veteran leader said.

Pawar said leaders of five-six political parties will meet on Wednesday and decide on a joint strategy on the farm laws.

Pawar also made it clear that his meeting with the Defence Minister had nothing to do with the ongoing farmers agitation but in connection with building a new airport near Pune.

Pawar, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and seven other opposition leaders had issued a joint statement supporting the farmers' call for nationwide shutdown on Tuesday.

At least 25 opposition parties have declared their support to the Bharat Bandh call given by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella group of farmers organisations from across the country.