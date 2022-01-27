5G lawsuit: High Court relief to Juhi Chawla; fine cut to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 20 lakh earlier

5G lawsuit: HC relief to Juhi Chawla; fine cut to Rs 2L

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 27 2022, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2022, 14:07 ist
Juhi Chawla. Credit: DH Photo

A Division Bench of the Delhi High Court on Thursday reduced the penalty on actor Juhi Chawla from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 2 lakh in a lawsuit against setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country.

The bench also expunged several observations made by the judge during the dismissal of the suit.

In June last year, a single judge had described the lawsuit by Chawla and two others against 5G rollout as "defective", "abuse of process of law" and with a motive of "gaining publicity" while dismissing it with Rs 20 lakh penalty.

In the appeal before the division bench of the High Court, the actress and other appellants had contended that the single judge dismissed the plea and imposed costs without any jurisdiction in contrary to the settled law.

More to follow...

Juhi Chawla
5G
Delhi High Court
India News

