62% believe Modi govt either met or exceeded their expectations: Survey

As Narendra Modi government is completing one year in the second term, a survey has claimed that 62 per cent of those surveyed believe that the NDA dispensation has "either met or exceeded" their expectations.

However, in the survey conducted by LocalCircles between April 30 and May 14 said, 56 per cent of those surveyed were of the feeling that it has not been able to address unemployment situation in the country.

The survey sample is around 65,000 people from across 280 districts of the country, it said.

"Around 26 per cent citizens said the Government has exceeded their expectations while 36 per cent citizens said that the Government met their expectations. This could be due to a variety of factors like government’s tough stance against terrorism, efforts to improve relations with foreign countries and India’s growing global influence, passage of important and pending bills in Parliament and promptness in taking tough steps early to control the COVID-19 pandemic," it claimed.

According to the survey, 59 per cent of those surveyed feel that the government has "very effectively" handled the COVID-19 pandemic while 7 per cent believed that it has "not effectively" dealt with the situation.

Only 36 per cent citizens in the LocalCircles poll said that prices of essential commodities and cost of living has reduced in the last 1 year.

"When asked if they feel doing business has been easier in the last one year, 43 per cent said yes and 33 per cent said no. 24 per cent were unsure...When it came to tax harassment, 52 per cent said they believe harassment by tax officials has reduced in the last one year," the survey claimed.