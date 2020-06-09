696 teams formed in Punjab's Jalandhar to check home quarantine protocol violation

As many as 696 teams have been constituted here to keep a check on people violating home quarantine guidelines, officials said on Tuesday.

People who are coming from outside and are symptomatic are put in home quarantine to curb the spread of COVID 19, they said.

To ensure that these people do not endanger the lives of others by violating the quarantine protocol, the civil and the police administration have decided to take strict action against the offenders, the officials said.

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, in an official release, said 696 teams of the civil and the police administration have been constituted to keep a vigil on the people who are home-quarantined in the district.

He said 202 teams have been constituted at Shahkot, 232 in Phillaur, 150 in Nakodar, 41 in Jalandhar I and 71 in Jalandhar II.

Sharma said the teams have been directed to take strict punitive action against those violating the home quarantine guidelines.

The deputy commissioner said those violating the norms would be booked under provisions of law besides being fined for it.

He solicited support of the people to keep an eye over any violation of the home quarantine protocol.