71% of India's adult population received first Covid vaccine dose: Govt

Seventy-one per cent of the country's adult population have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 27 per cent have got both doses, the government said on Thursday as the cumulative vaccine shots administered in the country crossed 93 crore.

Addressing a press conference here, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said there was no issue with vaccine availability in the country now as he urged people whose second dose were due to get fully vaccinated.

Around 93 crore vaccine doses have been given, and second dose coverage is also picking up speed, he said, adding that it is very important to fully protect ourselves.

"The second dose of many people is due. Our vaccines are completely safe, there is not much reaction and they can be taken during festivals too," Paul said.

First dose coverage is less than 60 per cent in Jharkhand, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Manipur and Nagaland, he said.

"This is no time for hesitancy, and in the coming weeks, we have to complete vaccination. There is no issue of vaccine availability now. We should all accept the vaccine and save ourselves," Paul stressed.

Joint Secretary in Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said 99 per cent of healthcare workers have received the first dose, while 85 per cent have taken their second.

Among frontline workers, first dose coverage is 100 per cent and that of the second dose is 83 per cent, he added.

"Seventy-one per cent of the country's adult population have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 27 per cent have been administered both the doses," Agarwal said.

According to the data shared, the average daily doses administered in a month has increased from 19.69 lakh in May to 39.89 lakh in June, 43.41 lakh in July and 59.29 lakh in August.

The average daily vaccination in September was 78.69 lakh, and in October, it was 62.56 lakh per day till Thursday.

