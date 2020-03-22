75 districts in India under lockdown: 5 things to know

India reported three more coronavirus deaths on Sunday, including the first casualties from Bihar and Gujarat, taking the toll to seven and the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 341, officials said, as authorities suspended all passenger train and inter-state bus services till March 31 in unprecedented steps to contain the spread of the infection.

As the virus cases climbed, the central and state governments decided to lock down 75 districts from where COVID-19 cases have been reported to break the chain of transmission, and the Health Ministry said states would earmark hospitals to exclusively treat coronavirus patients.

Several states, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Haryana, UP, Uttarakhand and West Bengal, announced partial or complete lockdown for varying periods. Nagaland said it was imposing an indefinite lockdown from midnight Sunday.

What is a lockdown?

Lockdown is an emergency situation where the government orders its citizens to stay at the given area. However, the nature of the lockdown depends on the conditions and seriousness of the situation. A lockdown normally allows grocery stores, essential supplies, pharmacies, banks to be open.

Other activities stay shut for the entire period depending upon the government.

India, for now, is not under a complete lockdown. Though some restrictions have been made and the government recently ordered 75 coronavirus hit districts to go under partial or complete lockdown.

Here are 5 things to know under a lockdown:

Should you stock up?

During a lockdown, grocery stores are usually open but the stocks in the store might be low as the transport services will be hit.

Can I go to a doctor/bank?

Hospitals, Banks are always open during a lockdown. So, if you have an emergency you can always go to a doctor to seek help.

Can you go to work?

Major cities have asked private companies to make their employees work from home. States like Maharashtra has even ordered government employees to work on a skeletal basis. Central and state governments have also asked companies to give minimum wages to employees.

Can you travel outside the country?

The central government announced the no international lights will land in India nor will Indian flights fly abroad. Indian railways have also cancelled all the train services till March 31. So, for now, you can't travel outside the country unless it is an emergency.

What are the essential activities?

Essential activities include going to a doctor, buying your medical supplies, picking up groceries, going to the bank provided you are following social distancing.