75 Vande Bharat trains to connect different parts of country in 75 weeks of 'Amrit Mahotsav': PM Modi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 15 2021, 10:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 11:39 ist
In this photo taken on February 15, 2019, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) flags off India's first semi-high speed express train Vande Bharat Express at New Delhi Railway Station.Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday announced that 75 'Vande Bharat' trains will connect different parts of country in 75 weeks to mark the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' being observed.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, he said it was unprecedented the way UDAN scheme was connecting far-flung areas of the country and the speed at which new airports are being built.

Get Independence Day live updates here 

"The country has resolved that 75 Vande Bharat trains will be connecting every corner of the country in 75 weeks of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence," he said.

