75th Independence Day: Schedule of events at Red Fort

75th Independence Day: Full schedule of events at Red Fort

PM Modi will address the nation from inside the Red Fort at 7:33 am

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 14 2021, 09:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2021, 15:34 ist
Full dress rehearsal of Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort. Credit: PTI Photo

The nation is all set to celebrate its 75th Independence Day on Sunday. Like last year, the celebrations will be held maintaining the Covid-19 protocols.

Here is the full schedule of the August 15 celebration at the Red Fort:

6:20 am

Assembly of NCC cadets at the Red Fort

6:30 am

NCC choir to sing patriotic songs

Read more: Independence Day: Facts, controversies around the National Anthem

6:50 am 

Guard of Honour

7:18 am  

  • Fanfare to herald the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • PM Modi to arrive at the Lahore Gate and be greeted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Minister of State for Defence, and the Defence Secretary
  • Defence Secretary to introduce the General Officer Commanding (Delhi area) to PM
  • PM, flanked by the General Officer Commanding, to proceed to the Saluting Base
  • Guard Commander to report to PM who will then inspect the Guard of Honour
  • PM to reach the Rampart where he will meet Defence Minister, Minister of State for Defence, Chief of Defence staff, and 3 Service Chiefs

7:30 am

  • PM to unfurl the tricolour, the Guard to present the national Salute, and the Band to play the national anthem while a 21-gun salute is fired
  • Guard to disperse
  • Flower petals to be showered by 2 IAF choppers over the guests present

7:33 am

  • PM to address the nation
  • NCC cadets to sing the national anthem post the address
  • Balloons to be released into the sky and PM to leave the dais
  • PM to be seen off near a safe room by Defence Minister, Minister of State for Defence, Chief of Defence staff, and 3 Service Chiefs
  • Flanked by Defence Secretary and GOC, PM to reach the well of the Red Fort
  • PM to exit the venue
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Independence Day celebrations
Independence Day
Narendra Modi
Red Fort
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | India gears up for the 75th Independence Day

In Pics | India gears up for the 75th Independence Day

World's first footage reveals secret life of a Dingo

World's first footage reveals secret life of a Dingo

Going, going... gone? Europe's fast-vanishing glaciers

Going, going... gone? Europe's fast-vanishing glaciers

Patriotic films to watch this Independence Day

Patriotic films to watch this Independence Day

Now, white ragi gives nutritious food a makeover

Now, white ragi gives nutritious food a makeover

Afghan women fear return to 'dark days' as Taliban rise

Afghan women fear return to 'dark days' as Taliban rise

 