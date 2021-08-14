75th Independence Day: Full schedule of events at Red Fort

The nation is all set to celebrate its 75th Independence Day on Sunday. Like last year, the celebrations will be held maintaining the Covid-19 protocols.

Here is the full schedule of the August 15 celebration at the Red Fort:

6:20 am

Assembly of NCC cadets at the Red Fort

6:30 am

NCC choir to sing patriotic songs

6:50 am

Guard of Honour

7:18 am

Fanfare to herald the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi to arrive at the Lahore Gate and be greeted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Minister of State for Defence, and the Defence Secretary

Defence Secretary to introduce the General Officer Commanding (Delhi area) to PM

PM, flanked by the General Officer Commanding, to proceed to the Saluting Base

Guard Commander to report to PM who will then inspect the Guard of Honour

PM to reach the Rampart where he will meet Defence Minister, Minister of State for Defence, Chief of Defence staff, and 3 Service Chiefs

7:30 am

PM to unfurl the tricolour, the Guard to present the national Salute, and the Band to play the national anthem while a 21-gun salute is fired

Guard to disperse

Flower petals to be showered by 2 IAF choppers over the guests present

7:33 am