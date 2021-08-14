75th Independence Day: Full schedule of events at Red Fort

The nation is all set to celebrate its 75th Independence Day on Sunday. Like last year, the celebrations will be held maintaining the Covid-19 protocols.
Here is the full schedule of the August 15 celebration at the Red Fort:
6:20 am
Assembly of NCC cadets at the Red Fort
6:30 am
NCC choir to sing patriotic songs
6:50 am
Guard of Honour
7:18 am
- Fanfare to herald the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- PM Modi to arrive at the Lahore Gate and be greeted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Minister of State for Defence, and the Defence Secretary
- Defence Secretary to introduce the General Officer Commanding (Delhi area) to PM
- PM, flanked by the General Officer Commanding, to proceed to the Saluting Base
- Guard Commander to report to PM who will then inspect the Guard of Honour
- PM to reach the Rampart where he will meet Defence Minister, Minister of State for Defence, Chief of Defence staff, and 3 Service Chiefs
7:30 am
- PM to unfurl the tricolour, the Guard to present the national Salute, and the Band to play the national anthem while a 21-gun salute is fired
- Guard to disperse
- Flower petals to be showered by 2 IAF choppers over the guests present
7:33 am
- PM to address the nation
- NCC cadets to sing the national anthem post the address
- Balloons to be released into the sky and PM to leave the dais
- PM to be seen off near a safe room by Defence Minister, Minister of State for Defence, Chief of Defence staff, and 3 Service Chiefs
- Flanked by Defence Secretary and GOC, PM to reach the well of the Red Fort
- PM to exit the venue
