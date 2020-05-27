76 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, total rises to 1,593

As many as 76 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,593, a Health department official said on Wednesday.

Of the 76 cases, 74 people had returned to Odisha from other states and were staying in different quarantine centres, while the remaining two had come in contact with the earlier detected patients, he said.

The fresh cases have been reported from Khurda district (13), Cuttack (11), Ganjam (10), Mayurbhanj (1), Balasore (2), Bolangir (16), Nuapada (13), Jagatsinghpur (6), Nayagarh (2), Sundergarh (2), the official said.

Of the 30 districts of Odisha, COVID-19 cases have so far been reported from 29 districts barring Rayagada district in the southern part of the state.

With the fresh cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has increased to 1,593, of which 853 are active cases, while 733 people have so far recovered from the disease and seven have died.

Ganjam district remains on top of the list of COVID-hit districts in the state with 368 patients followed by 242 in Jajpur district, 139 in Balasore districts, 106 in Bhadrak district, 99 in Khurda district, 86 in Cuttack, 85 in Puri district, 61 in Kendrapara and 54 in Bolangir.