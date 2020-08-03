85% work on Kailash Mansarovar route completed: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said massive work is underway for highways construction and almost 85 per cent work has been completed on the Kailash Mansarovar route via Pithoragarh.

In addition, work is on in full swing on the Chardham project entailing a cost of about Rs 12,000 crore, the road transport and highways minister said while addressing an event through video conferencing.

"85 per cent work on Kailash Mansarovar route via Pithoragarh has been completed. Once it is completed, I will take Prime Minister to Mansarovar via Pithoragarh," Gadkari said.

The minister had recently complimented the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for completing the work of road connectivity from Dharchula to Lipulekh, popularly known as Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route, which will ease the journey of pilgrims.

The newly built 80-km strategically crucial stretch connects the Lipulekh pass at a height of 17,000 feet along the border with China in Uttarakhand with Dharchula.

With the completion of this project, the arduous trek through treacherous high-altitude terrain can be avoided by the pilgrims of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and the period of the journey will be reduced by many days.

At present, travel to Kailash Mansarovar takes around two to three weeks through Sikkim or Nepal routes.

Lipulekh route had a trek of 90 km through high altitude terrain and the elderly yatris faced a lot of difficulties. Now, this yatra will get completed by vehicles.

The Darchula - Lipulekh road is an extension of the Pithoragarh-Tawaghat-Ghatiabagarh road. It originates from Ghatiabagarh and terminates at Lipulekh Pass, the gateway to Kailash Mansarovar. In this 80-km road, the altitude rises from 6,000 feet to 17,060 feet.

Gadkari also said work is on in full swing on the Rs 12,000 crore Chardham project that proposes to provide all-weather connectivity to Yamnotri, Gangotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath through 826 kms highways.

Last month, to fast-track Chardham project, Gadkari had urged the Uttarakhand chief minister to expedite land acquisition and environment clearances for the crucial plan.