AAIB to probe Kozhikode plane accident

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will conduct a formal inquiry into the Air India Express accident at Kozhikode.

Two investigation teams of professionals from Air India, Airports Authority of India and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau were leaving for Kozhikode to probe the accident, which claimed 16 lives.

An Air India Express flight from Dubai, with 191 persons on board, overshot the runway at the Kozhikode Airport in rainy conditions and went down 35 feet into a slope before breaking up into two pieces, Puri said.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the aircraft was at full speed while landing at the Karipur Airport and overshot the runway.

Air India and Airports Authority of India relief teams were dispatched immediately from Delhi and Mumbai to assist in relief efforts.

“A formal inquiry will be conducted by the AAIB,” Puri said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and inquired about the situation.

A meeting was underway at the Civil Aviation Ministry which was attended by officials of the DGCA, Air India Express and Airports Authority of India.