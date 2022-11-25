AAP, BJP engage in war of words over Sandeep Bhardwaj's death

A war of words broke out between BJP and AAP leaders on Friday over the death of trade wing secretary Sandeep Bhardwaj, who was found dead at his residence in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden.

While the BJP alleged that it was a murder, AAP slammed the party for linking Bhardwaj's death with the allocation of poll tickets.

"I believe it's not a suicide but murder. Sandeep Bhardwaj was assured a poll ticket. Evidence doesn't make it look like suicide. It's also coming to knowledge that ticket for that seat was sold. Abetting suicide is also like murder. AAP chief and leadership committed a sin," BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia denied the allegation, saying, "You cannot connect the death with ticket, it's wrong." Sisodia said that the party will submit a complaint to the Election Commission today and also demand BJP leader Manoj Tiwari be arrested for his 'threat'. "The kind of language used by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari against Kejriwal on Thursday is open threat," Sisodia said.

On Thursday, he had accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to assassinate Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, fearing poll defeats in Gujarat and the MCD, and alleged Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari’s involvement in it.