Abandoned bodies found in Uttar Pradesh again: Several corpses buried in sand in Unnao

Just days after bodies of suspected Covid-19 patients were found floating in the Ganga in Bihar and UP districts, fresh reports have now emerged of several bodies found buried in sand at two places by the river in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district.

Videos have emerged from the locations, showing many buried bodies — most of them wrapped in a saffron cloth.

"Some people do not cremate the bodies, but bury them in the sand by the river. After I got information, I sent officials to the spot. I have asked them to carry out an enquiry and we will take action," district magistrate Ravindra Kumar said to the media.

He later said information received so far did not indicate that these bodies were of Covid-19 patients.

"We have got the information. Our officers are present on the spot and an investigation is underway. We are trying to find out where they came from," MP Singh, the Ghazipur district magistrate, told ANI.

Meanwhile, some locals said shortage of wood for funeral pyres might be one reason why bodies are being abandoned in this manner.