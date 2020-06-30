Advocate moves SC against Congress organising protest amid Covid-19 pandemic

An advocate on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court for a direction to lodge FIR against members of Congress party and its youth wing for launching protest against fuel price hike, in violation of Covid-19 guidelines, including social distancing.

Petitioner Supriya Pandita, who hailed from Jammu, contended that the protesters were not even wearing mask. They sent all the other norms to contain coronavirus for a toss, by gathering in large number, and triggering fear of spread of coronavirus.

She sought investigation to find out why permission was given to conduct such a protest. The petitioner asked the court to impose heavy penalty on the Congress party and its youth wing for putting life of citizens in danger.

"It is pertinent to note that peaceful protest against the action or decision of the ruling party is not wrong but doing it during the pandemic is illegal and there is a high chance of increase of coronavirus due to this irresponsible action," she said.

The petitioner claimed that Congress party members purposely conducted the protest at various places during the Covid-19 situation, despite knowing that they can file their representation to the ruling parties for reconsideration of the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel.