Aftab Poonawala moves Delhi court seeking bail in Shraddha Walkar murder case

His bail plea will be heard on December 17

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 16 2022, 12:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 12:38 ist
Shraddha Walkar murder case accused Aftab Poonawala. Credit: PTI Photo

Shraddha Walkar murder case accused Aftab Poonawala has moved an application in Delhi's Saket Court seeking bail in the matter.

He is in judicial custody after police interrogation.

His bail plea will be heard on December 17.

More to follow...

Aftab Poonawala
Mehrauli murder case
Delhi
India News

