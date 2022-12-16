Aftab Poonawala moves Delhi court seeking bail in Shraddha Walkar murder case

Shraddha Walkar murder case accused Aftab Poonawala has moved an application in Delhi's Saket Court seeking bail in the matter.
He is in judicial custody after police interrogation.
His bail plea will be heard on December 17.
More to follow...
