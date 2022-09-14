After 2 years in jail, Umar Khalid writes 'At times I also feel lonely'

Umar Khalid completed two years in jail on September 13, 2022. He was arrested in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots in 2020.

Khalid was arrested by Delhi Police on September 13, 2020 and has been booked under provisions of The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The Delhi Police charged Khalid for disrupting religious sentiments and argued that he was a part of a larger conspiracy in the riots that jolted the national capital.

On the completion of his two years in jail, a letter he wrote in reply to educator Rohit Kumar was published by The Wire.

Khalid talks at length about strength and the misreporting of his case in the media, especially vernacular media but what stands out the most in his letter is that despite all the hope his family and he begin with and imbue, he, for the first time, perhaps says that he too crumbles against the perils of loneliness.

"How do we fight against this monstrous machine of lies and falsehood? The purveyors of hate and falsehood have so many resources – money, pliant 24×7 news channels, lots of them, troll armies, and the police too. To be honest, Rohit, it makes me feel pessimistic at times. At times I also feel lonely." Khalid writes.

He goes on to say that despite scores of people standing up for this fascism, there is deafening silence when it comes to his situation, which makes him feel isolated. "It makes you feel a stranger in your own land," he says.

"Lots of people far more privileged than me who were together in this fight against fascism, in the movement against CAA-NRC/NPR, today choose to remain silent when I am singled out for these lies. It makes you feel unwanted," he writes.

"Recently, I read a memoir written by a person who had spent over 14 years in jail on trumped-up charges. In his book, after describing the time spent in jail, he goes on to write about the difficulties he faced in returning back to a ‘normal life’. For years, he had wanted to be free, but when he was finally free, he did not know, or had forgotten, what to do with freedom. For years, he had longed to meet his friends, but after his release he spent most of his time alone at his home avoiding people and crowded places. I often wonder, Rohit, how long would I take to return to normalcy?" Khalid writes.

The Delhi High Court had last week reserved its order on Khalid's bail plea. Khalid had contended that he neither had any “criminal role” in the violence nor any “conspiratorial connect” with any other accused in the matter.

During his bail plea hearing, Khalid said that there was no material to support the case of the prosecution against him and that he raised issues that several others were discussing in the country, including those concerning the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"I am highly optimistic that my son will walk out of the jail very soon. I spoke to Umar last week, he always speaks cheerfully. I keep on trying to motivate him and ask him keep his hopes high. Not just bail, but all cases against him should be closed off or withdrawn," Khalid's mother Sabiha Khanum told PTI.

(With agency inputs)